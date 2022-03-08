‘Coffee With The Sheriff’ Wednesday In Quincy

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott will visit residents of Quincy as part of his series of “Coffee with the Sheriff” visits at local diners designed to give Norfolk County residents a chance to meet with him one-on-one and discuss issues important to them.

McDermott’s visit will take place on Wednesday, March 9th, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Early American, 1054 Hancock St in Quincy.

“The Sheriff’s Office serves the residents of Norfolk County. I am committed to ensuring that everyone feels safe and supported, which is why I wanted to meet people in their communities to talk about their priorities for public safety,” McDermott said. “This is also a great opportunity to showcase some of the amazing restaurants across the county.”

A full schedule of locations, dates, and times can be found on the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office website at www.NorfolkSheriff.com/coffee.