Colette M. Cotter, 81

Colette M. (Grenier) Cotter passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Sept. 13, 2021.

Colette was raised and educated in Quincy. She was a dedicated homemaker to her family. The beloved wife of the late John J. Cotter; loving mother of John S. Cotter of Quincy, Jane Grew of Bridgewater, and Kathleen Garvey and her husband Lawrence of So. Weymouth; dear grandmother to her 5 grandchildren; loving great grandmother to her two great grandchildren; devoted sister to the late John Grenier and the late Bill Grenier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center.

Burial was at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.