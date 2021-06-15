Commonwealth Launches “Mass VaxMillions” Vaccine Lottery Program

The Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Tuesday the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fully vaccinated residents 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win of five, $1 million cash prizes. Fully vaccinated residents between 12-17 years of age may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Eligible residents will be able to enter the drawing beginning July 1. Drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning the week of Monday, July 26 and continuing through the week ending Friday, Aug. 27.

“The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents, with almost four million people fully vaccinated, and our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The VaxMillions Giveway is one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get the vaccine, and we are grateful for the partnership of Treasurer Goldberg and the Mass State Lottery in developing the program.”

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are hopeful that this new initiative will encourage even more residents to get the COVID vaccine and help return our Commonwealth to a new normal.”

“The Massachusetts State Lottery is proud to join Governor Charlie Baker and the Department of Public Health to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of every person across the Commonwealth,” said Deborah B. Goldberg, Massachusetts State Treasurer. “The Lottery has decades of experience and know-how to hold drawings with the upmost integrity and our team is excited to fulfill an essential role in this initiative.”

“We greatly appreciate the trust that Governor Baker, his administration and Treasurer Goldberg have in the Mass Lottery to assist in the implementation of this important public health initiative,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director, Massachusetts State Lottery. “The Mass Lottery has worked diligently to build a reputation as one of the most successful lotteries in the country and it is an honor to be entrusted with this responsibility.”

The Commonwealth is launching the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway as one of many strategies to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and encourage residents to get vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe. Beginning July 1, Massachusetts residents will be able to enter the VaxMillions Giveaway online. If you do not have access to the internet or require assistance, there will be a call center available. Sign up information and call center contact info and hours will be made available prior to July 1.

Massachusetts residents 18 years of age and older, who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will have a chance to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes.

Massachusetts residents between 12 and 17 years of age who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants via a 529 College Savings Plan managed by the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA). Funds in a 529 plan can be applied to cover tuition, room and board, and related expenses at any college, university, or technical or trade school or other post-secondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Winners with a qualifying disability may elect instead to receive an equivalent financial contribution to a special needs trust or federally qualified ABLE account to cover qualified expenses.

Only lawful, permanent residents of Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated can apply. Residents must have received their vaccine doses within Massachusetts. Residents must be fully vaccinated prior to submitting their entry.

There are over 900 vaccination locations across the Commonwealth, with appointments and walk ins widely available. Residents seeking a vaccine can visit mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine location that is convenient for them.

For more information on the Mass VaxMillions Giveaway, visit mass.gov/VaxMillions.