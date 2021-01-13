Communications Access Planning Public Engagement

Mayor Thomas P. Koch and Council President Nina Liang invite Quincy residents to participate in a public engagement process for an update to the City’s Communications Access Plan for Persons with Limited English Proficiency and Persons with Disabilities.

Barrett Planning Group has organized an accessible, translated survey on survey monkey in four languages – English, Spanish, Vietnamese, & Chinese. The links are provided below. The survey closes Tuesday, January 19th at 12pm.

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC – Quincy); Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC); and Quincy Asian Resources Inc (QARI) will be assisting with administering a paper version of the survey for those with limited access to technology. To get a paper copy in Chinese, residents can contact May Lui at ACDC at 857-449-7131. For a paper copy in Chinese, Vietnamese, Portuguese or Spanish, please contact Philip Chong at QARI via phone or text at 857-719-3595. Residents may also contact Melissa Pond at the City’s Planning Department for paper copies at 617-376-1053 between 8:30 – 4:30 Monday through Friday.

Barrett Planning Group is researching what other communities across the country are doing to address similar needs as well as various types of primary and secondary research to inform the plan.

The plan will be available for public comment in the Spring as part of the City’s Annual Action Plan Update for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

ENGLISH:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuincySurveyEnglish

CHINESE SIMPLIFIED:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuincySurveyChineseSimplified

CHINESE TRADITIONAL:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuincySurveyChineseTraditional

SPANISH: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuincySurveySpanish

VIETNAMESE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuincySurveyVietnamese