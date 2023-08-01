Community Meeting At Faxon Park Aug. 7

Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico announces an important in-person community meeting at Faxon Park (located by the pavilion) on Monday, Aug. 7th at 6:30 p.m. This gathering aims to deliberate on concepts brought forth by the Department of Natural Resources, aiming to enhance the park for all residents benefit.

“Commissioner Dave Murphy and his dedicated team will be in attendance to present various options and, more importantly, listen to the neighborhood’s valuable feedback. All are welcome to attend, so don’t miss this opportunity to voice your thoughts and ideas. Mark your calendars and come rain or shine,” Andronico said.

Anyone with comments, questions, or concerns relating to the meeting and Faxon Park should contact Ward Two Councillor Anthony Andronico at 617-376-1352 or at aandronico@quincyma.gov.