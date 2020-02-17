Community Meeting Feb. 26 On Harriet Ave. Proposal

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain will host a community meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, on a proposal to build 75 residential units on Harriet Avenue near the Milton town line.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. that night and it will be held inside the auditorium of the Montclair Elementary School, located at 8 Belmont St.

The owner of 0 Harriet Ave. is seeking to build a 65-unit main building and 10 townhouses on site, according to a letter distributed to area residents. Robert Harnais, the attorney for the property owner, said there would be two means of access to the site – one through State Street South and the other through Harriet Avenue.

The lot at 0 Harriet Ave. includes 133,000 square feet of land in a Business C zoning district, according to the city assessor’s online records; the land is also inside a designated flood plain.