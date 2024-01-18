Community Meeting Thursday On 10 Independence Ave. Proposed Project

Ward 2 Councillor Richard Ash will host a community meeting today (Thursday) on a developer’s proposal to construct a four-story mixed-use building at 10 Independence Ave.

The meeting will be held at 6 pm. at McKay’s Breakfast & Lunch, 144 Franklin St.

Developer Anton Cela is seeking to construct the four-story building on the parcel at 10 Independence Ave., which is located on the corner of Franklin Street and Independence Avenue. The site is currently home to Quincy Auto Tech and is zoned Business A.

“Mr. Cela has requested an opportunity to present this proposal to area neighbors. Attorney Patrick J. Foley will also be in attendance to answer any questions or concerns about the proposal,” Ash said in a notice to residents. “I encourage you to attend this Community Meeting and weigh in on the proposal. The Community Meeting is the first step in the process. This project would require the approval of the Zoning Board of Appeals prior to moving forward. Immediate abutters will receive notification from the Applicant if and when the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting has been scheduled.”

The first floor of the proposed building would include a retail space. Each of the three upper floors would have three condominium units, for a total of nine units. A total of 23 parking spaces are included in the proposal.