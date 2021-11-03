Community Meeting On South Quincy Bus Facility Nov. 18

The MBTA will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, to provide an update on the transit agency’s plans to build a new bus maintenance facility in South Quincy.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that evening and will be held remotely via Zoom. The public can sign up for the meeting by clicking here or visiting mbta.com/quincybus.

At this meeting, MBTA project staff will provide design updates, discuss the upcoming demolition of the existing building and construction of the public shared-use path, review the project timeline, and facilitate a question and answer period to address community concerns.

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. The MBTA provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request, including but not limited to interpreters in American Sign Language (ASL) and languages other than English, open or closed captioning for videos, assistive listening devices, and alternate material formats, such as audio tapes, braille, and large print, as available.

For accommodation or language assistance, please contact Lydia Rivera at 617-851-1095, or email QuincyBus@mbta.com. Requests should be made as early as possible prior to the meeting. For more difficult-to-arrange services including ASL, captioning in real time (CART), or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least seven business days before the meeting.

MBTA officials in 2020 announced plans to build the new bus maintenance facility at 599 Burgin Parkway, formerly home to a Lowe’s home improvement store. The new facility would replace the century-old facility currently in use at 954 Hancock St., which T officials have said is too small to handle newer buses.

Last fall, MBTA officials said the new maintenance facility could open in late 2024 at a projected cost of $250 million. T officials also said the agency would purchase between 20 and 50 all-electric buses to operate out of the building once it opens. Local residents and elected officials had urged the MBTA to purchase the electric buses, which create less air and noise pollution in the surrounding neighborhood than their hybrid or diesel counterparts.