ENC Welcome Center Community Meeting Sept. 12 At Central Middle School

By SCOTT JACKSON

State officials will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, regarding the new welcome center for migrant families at Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston.

The meeting will take place inside the auditorium of Central Middle School on Hancock Street starting at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Officials from various state agencies and the college are expected to be in attendance.

State officials on July 31 announced that a family welcome center would be opening at Eastern Nazarene College. The facility is designed to connect families experiencing homelessness with essential services and shelter. Temporary housing for up to 58 migrant families is provided on campus.

Mayor Thomas Koch, who called for a community meeting shortly after the state announced the opening of the welcome center, was optimistic residents’ questions about the facility would be answered during the meeting.

“I’ve never ducked an issue nor will I ever duck an issue. I’ll be at this meeting, but this was not a city initiative. It’s a policy that we have no regulatory control over, so I’m trying to make sure that everything is working well and there aren’t any issues on it,” Koch said Wednesday.

“So, we’ve got the meeting Sept. 12. Hopefully it will answer those questions the public may have.”

While Koch believes the meeting should have been sooner and that area residents deserve to have their questions answered, he said that does not excuse any hateful speech.

“This meeting should have been held sooner. The people that live around there deserve to have their questions answered. It doesn’t give them the right to spout off with hateful speech or racist tones. It gives them a right to get information on what’s happening there,” Koch said. “They all have homes around that area, they’ve invested in homes in that area, and I think, in their heart, they want to make sure that they’re not going to be adversely affected.

“And let’s be honest, people see on the news – whatever you’re watching for news, you see what’s going on in some of the major cities across the country, and I think that’s created a lot of fear and misunderstanding about what this place is.”

The mayor said he and other city officials have visited the campus to see the welcome center first-hand and described the facility as “well organized.” The city has had very few issues with the center since it opened.

“I check in with the police, there have been no issues from the police perspective,” Koch said. “We did have the Health Department go down there once…there was some issues on trash and there was some miscommunication internally, so they took care of that.”

None of the children living on the campus had enrolled in the Quincy Public Schools as of Wednesday, Koch stated; many of them are not yet old enough to attend school.

“We haven’t had any impact on our schools yet,” he said. “There hasn’t been any child enrolled in the Quincy Public Schools from the site. I know people were concerned about that.”