Community Meeting Tuesday On ENC Welcome Center

By SCOTT JACKSON

State officials will host a community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. inside Central Middle School to discuss a welcome center for migrant families that opened at Eastern Nazarene College last month.

The meeting will take place days after the neo-Nazi group NSC-131 demonstrated outside the college.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately two dozen white men in khakis and face masks marched to the facilities where the migrant families are housed while holding flares, a banner and chanting “go home” and that they “are not welcome,” police said. The group dispersed after 15 to 20 minutes and no violence or vandalism was reported.

A group of Quincy residents visited the college Sunday to show their support for the families. Magee McKee, who helped organized Sunday’s event, thanked those who attended.

“If you came, thank you,” she wrote on social media. “You made a difference. You were a light in the darkness.”

In a statement, Mayor Thomas Koch said there is no place in Quincy for demonstrations like the one that took place Saturday.

“Let’s call it what it is − a hate-filled racist attention grab from a group outside of Quincy and probably outside of Massachusetts. It has no place in our community, and I thank the Quincy police for their immediate response to ensure the ENC community and the neighborhood did not feel threatened by these fools,” he said.

Officials from various state agencies and Eastern Nazarene College are expected to be on hand at Tuesday’s meeting. In an interview on Sept. 6, the mayor said he and other city officials have visited the campus to see the welcome center first-hand and described the facility as “well organized.” The city has had very few issues with the center since it opened.

“I check in with the police, there have been no issues from the police perspective,” Koch said. “We did have the Health Department go down there once…there was some issues on trash and there was some miscommunication internally, so they took care of that.”

None of the children living on the campus had enrolled in the Quincy Public Schools as of Sept. 6, Koch stated; many of them are not yet old enough to attend school.

“We haven’t had any impact on our schools yet,” he said. “There hasn’t been any child enrolled in the Quincy Public Schools from the site. I know people were concerned about that.”