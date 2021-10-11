Community Yoga Class On Library Lawn Wednesdays During October

A free 60-minute community yoga class will be held on the lawn of the Thomas Crane Public Library Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Instructor Rhiannon, of Humble Roots Yoga, uses physical demonstration, verbal direction, modifications and variations to make this class suitable for beginners and seasoned yogis alike. Hands on assists will NOT be provided. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat.

Other community yoga classes will be held on Wednesdays during October weather permitting

For more information visit the Crane Library website.