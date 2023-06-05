Compass Medical Abruptly Closes; Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Patients

By SCOTT JACKSON

Compass Medical, a Quincy-based provider of primary and urgent care, shuttered all its facilities Massachusetts without warning this past week.

The company, which operated throughout southeastern Massachusetts, closed on May 31.

“It is with our deepest regret and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices,” Compass said in a statement on its website. “After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC effective immediately. There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.

“Please be advised that more information will be shared as it becomes available on our website. We will be adding information about how you can continue your care with your primary provider as we receive it. Please check our website regularly.”

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company on June 2 by Milton-based Keches Law Group on behalf of Richard Callanan, a resident of Abington, and all of Compass’ patients.

The lawsuit alleges that Compass knew or should have known about the May 31 closure months ahead of time but chose not to alert patients. This immediately cut patients off from their health care providers, the lawsuit claims, and also denied patients the opportunity to find a new provider before the closure.

The lawsuit further alleges that, at the time of the May 31 shutdown, Compass did not inform its patients about how to find a new provider, continue treatment, fill or refill prescriptions, or access medical records.

“As a result, Compass has knowingly placed [its former patients] in the chaotic, stressful, disruptive, and unsafe position of having to scramble to find new medical providers, to fill and/or refill prescriptions, to schedule and/or reschedule important medical tests and appointments, to seek outside referrals, and/or to delay medical care,” the lawsuit states.

“In doing so, Compass violated generally accepted industry standards and guidelines for the orderly winding down and closing of a medical practice.”

On June 3, Dr. Bruce Weinstein released a statement to the media as the president of Compass’ board of directors. He said the company knew of the impending closure five days before hand.

“Compass Medical’s closure became a necessity on Friday, 5/26/2023 when our plan to continue operations collapsed,” Weinstein wrote.

Weinstein added that he was proud of the steps Compass had taken to assist patients and employees since the shutdown.

“Compass has mobilized [its] limited remaining resources to stand up a [website] to assist patients, locate their providers, to preserve the medical records and access to them after our closure, and provide a plan to assure continuity of care for our 70,000 patients, including the provision of on-call coverage during this transition,” he wrote.