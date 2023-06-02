Compass Medical Closes; Posts Message To Patients On Website

Quincy-based Compass Medical with locations Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy, and Taunton, announced Wednesday it would be closing all of its practices.

In a statement posted on its website Friday morning, Compass Medical wrote:

“To Our Valued Patients,

It is with our deepest regret and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices. After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC. effective immediately. There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.

Please be advised that more information will be shared as it becomes available on our website. We will be adding information about how you can continue your care with your primary provider as we receive it. Please check our website regularly.

For immediate medical attention, please access your local Emergency Room or Urgent Care. Local resources and links can be found on our website.

For those of you with emergent need for prescription refills, please check first with your pharmacy. In many cases our providers will be ordering prospective prescriptions when appropriate or allowable. You may also call our main Compass phone line for assistance with emergent prescription refills or test results at 508-350-2000.”

Compass Medical website is: https://compassmedical.net/

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office said it is looking into the matter.

“Our office is aware of reports that Compass Medical Group locations closed suddenly today (Wednesday). We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”