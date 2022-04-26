Concert Featuring Broadway Vocalist Jean Danton Postponed To May 15

Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. A concert originally scheduled for Sunday, May 1 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Thomas Crane Public Library featuring Jean Danton with accompaniment by pianist Luke Molloy has been rescheduled for

Please the Thomas Crane Public Library website or the library’s Events Calendar for any additional updated information.

Jean Danton has appeared throughout the United States and abroad on the oratorio, opera, musical theatre and concert stage. She has performed under renowned conductors Christopher Hogwood, Helmuth Rilling, Martin Pearlman, Bruce Hangen, John Finney, Martin Josman, David Briskin, Tom Hall, and Keith Lockhart. Ms. Danton made her Carnegie Hall debut with the Masterwork Chorus, and her Lincoln Center debut at Avery Fisher Hall with the National Chorale, in both instances performing Handel’s Messiah. Her numerous concert performances include the Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Carmel Bach Festival, Oregon Bach Festival, Baltimore Choral Arts Society, Nashua Symphony Orchestra, Colorado’s Breckenridge Music Festival, North Carolina Symphony, Bach Aria Festival, Associazione Culturale in concerts throughout Italy, and The American Church in Paris, France.

Ms. Danton has several solo albums on Albany Records, Newport Classic, CDBaby, iTunes, and with New England Light Opera. Her latest album releases include A Very Merry Christmas and Thankful. Ms. Danton’s television credits include vocals for documentaries on PBS, Lifetime, and Oregon Public Broadcasting. For more on Ms. Danton’s recordings and upcoming engagements, please visit her website and her facebook.This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library. It will be livestreamed to the Library’s YouTube channel. Doors will open 15 minutes before the start of the program. Find more great programming in our Events Calendar.