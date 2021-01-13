Concetta M. Sabatini

Concetta M. “Connie” (DiBlasi) Sabatini of Canton, formerly Quincy, died January 9, 2021.

Connie adored her family, especially her husband and children. Being a mother was her greatest joy in life. She was a creative cook and during the holiday season, friends and family would line up to take home her famous sausage bread and chocolate cream pies. She loved hosting holidays in her home and making sure everyone was well fed. She enjoyed playing the piano, drawing, crocheting, and traveling to Florida with her husband after retiring. She worked for many years in the healthcare field caring for the sick, disabled veterans, elderly, and babies. Connie was an eternal optimist and a prayer warrior. She loved everyone unconditionally and her presence radiated warmth and love. She will be greatly missed.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Sabatini. Devoted mother of Diane Volpe and her husband Luciano of Westwood, Robert Sabatini and his wife Lisa of Weymouth, and the late Alfred J. Sabatini. Cherished sister of Albert (Nino) DiBlasi of Canton and the late James Cardella and Antoinette (Nina) Kasianowicz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and predeceased by her beloved dogs Cha Cha, Gigi, and Bella.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 9:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Concetta may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

