Cong. Lynch Hosting U.S. Service Academies Information Session Oct. 1 At Braintree Town Hall

Cong. Stephen F. Lynch (MA-08) will host an information session at Braintree Town Hall Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for all high school students interested in applying to one of the United States Service Academies. All students and their families are welcome to attend.

Representatives from each of the following academies will make brief presentations and be available for questions:

United States Military Academy at West Point, NY

United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD

United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO

United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY

United States Coast Guard Academy at New London, CT

Massachusetts Maritime Academy at Buzzards Bay, MA.

The information session will take place in the Cahill Auditorium in Braintree Town Hall, 1 JFK Memorial Dr., Braintree.

For those unable to attend, more information on the Service Academy nomination process is available on Cong. Lynch’s website: https://lynch.house.gov/service-academy-nominations.