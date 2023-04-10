Constance A. Ryan, 88

Constance Ann Ryan, RN/BSN, 88, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Constance worked as a registered nurse for more than 50 years. After retiring from the ER department at Milton Hospital, she worked for the Archdiocese of Boston at Regina Cleri Infirmary and as a school nurse in the city of Quincy.

Connie was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy (1952), St. Elizabeth School of Nursing (1958), and Boston State College (1979).

She was preceded in death by her parents Cornelius and Dorothy (Wells) Ryan and siblings Mary Margaret Ryan, Marilyn Gibson, and Cornelius Ryan. She is survived by siblings Deacon, Kenneth N. Ryan and his wife Carolyn of Braintree, MA, William P. Ryan and his wife Sandra of Westwood, Ma, Walter V. Ryan and his late wife Barbara of Plymouth, MA, Dorothy Skelly and her late husband Edmund of Wilbraham, MA and Gregory L. Ryan and his wife Jean of Brentwood, NH. Connie is also survived by her aunt, Joan (Wells) Phillips of Foxboro, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. May 13, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Connie’s name to Children’s Cancer Research Fund by visiting www.childrenscancer.org.