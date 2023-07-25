Constance M. Boudreau

Constance Mary (Chrisom) Boudreau of Quincy passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023. Constance is survived by her loving children, Kevin Boudreau of Quincy and his wife Susan, Michael Boudreau of Weymouth and his wife Kelly, and her beloved daughter, Susan Politano of Holbrook and her husband Scott. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert A. Boudreau.

Constance was born and raised in Wollaston. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice Chrisom. Constance was preceded by her siblings: Alice, Barbara, Delores, John and Patricia. Constance was the loving “Nana” to: Michelle Camuso and her husband Jeff, Nicole McGovern and her husband Adam, Frank Boudreau, Robert Boudreau and his wife Amanda, Brittney Boudreau, Zachary Politano and his wife Marisa, Jessica Politano and Caroline Politano. Constance was also the great-grandmother to her ten beautiful great-grandchildren, that she loved and cherished deeply.

Constance married her “one true love” Robert Boudreau on April 13, 1958. They lived happily in Houghs Neck for 23 years, where they met many wonderful friends and neighbors. Constance was the neighbor of The McAteer Family, who loved and took care of Constance like their own “Nana.” Constance worked for the Quincy Public School System for many years, as a cafeteria worker at both the Merrymount Elementary and Atlantic Middle School, where she made lifelong connections.

Constance had a quick wit, a sharp sense of humor and was so uniquely her own. She will be missed by the many lives she lit a spark in. Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the gentle love and care they showed to her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the wake at Dennis Sweeney on Elm Funeral Home located at 74 Elm St, Quincy Center, Quincy, MA 02169. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 27 at 4:00 – 7:00 PM. A service will be held on July 28, at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy, where Constance will enter her final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quincy Council on Aging in Constance’s name at 440 E. Squantum St. 02171.