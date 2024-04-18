Constance R. Burke, 92

Constance R. “Connie” (Roberts) Burke, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in the loving comfort of her daughter, Marilyn.

Connie was born in Quincy, to the late Louis F. and Ruth (French) Roberts. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School.

Connie was employed as a bookkeeper at the Quincy District Court for twenty years. Prior to that, she had worked at the former Goodhue’s Religious Store in Quincy.

Connie was a woman of great faith. She was a lifelong, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Connie served as a volunteer at the rectory for many years, warmly welcoming and assisting those who visited.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to Foxwoods, and dining out with friends and family.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Burke, former City of Quincy Assistant Clerk.

Devoted mother of Marilyn C. Burke of Quincy.

The last of three siblings, Connie was the loving sister of the late Donald Roberts and his surviving wife Lore of Plymouth, and the late Frances L. Burke and her late husband Michael Burke.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.