Cornelius ‘Neil’ P. Cronin, 97

Cornelius ‘Neil’ P. Cronin, of Quincy, formerly Savin Hill, at age 97, passed away on September 15, 2023.

Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Goff) Cronin. Loving father of the late Mary Cronin, the late Neil Cronin, Kathleen Cronin and spouse Philip Rice, Stephen Cronin and spouse Amy, Michael Cronin and partner Tomo Sasaki, and Annemarie Tucker and spouse Michael. Last surviving sibling of and much loved brother to the late John Cronin, Joseph Cronin, Elizabeth O’Reilly, Mary Mackey, Sister Christiana of CSJ, Renie Atkinson, and Claire DaSilva. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

After graduating Suffolk University with the aid of the G.I. Bill, Neil rose through the ranks of the Boston School System to become principal of the James F. Condon Elementary School. He was a man of many interests and talents; he excelled in tennis, hockey, and golf, and remained active right up until his early 90s. Neil was an avid reader and classical music lover; he had a beautiful tenor voice and always enjoyed singing a duet with Rita, who sang soprano. Above all, he was a kind, lovely person who delighted in meeting and talking with all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Neil may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St. Brighton, MA See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.