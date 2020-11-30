Cornelius Sheehan

Cornelius “Connie” Sheehan, of Milton, originally of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home November 27 surrounded by his by his loving family.

Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Patricia L. (Hines). Father of Mary Rita Haines and her husband George of Quincy, Neil Sheehan and his wife Ana (Machado) of Milford, Beth and Frank Sheehan of Milton, and Katie O’Brien and her husband Bob of Milton. Loving papa to nine grandchildren and great papa to four great grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Joan Delahoyde, Marguerite “Peggy” Ladas, and Anna Levergood. Loved and survived by many nieces and nephews.

Veteran United States Army.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton Friday morning at 11:00. Burial Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of the Unborn-Quincy P.O Box 692246 Quincy, MA 02169 or to the Alzheimer’s Assn at.alz.org

