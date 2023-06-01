Cornhole Tournament June 10 To Benefit Mental Health Education Programs

Quincy based Matthew’s Crew Inc. will be hosting its 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday June 10, 2023 at Fontbonne in Milton. Proceeds will go toward funding mental health education programs in local schools. Matthew’s Crew was established in 2020 following the passing of 17-year-old Mathew Roper by suicide after a valiant battle against depression.

Boston Baggo Co. will once again run the tournament. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome. The format of the tournament allows for serious competition as well as socializing and fun for the recreational player. There will be great prizes and a silent auction including a Red Sox basket with a signed ball from #11 Rafael Devers.

In addition to the tournament itself, national organizations NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the Samaritans, and the Fontbonne Chapter of The Yellow Tulip Project as well as local mental health service provider Aspire Health Alliance will be in attendance to answer questions and share information about what mental health services are available in our own communities. It will be a great opportunity to talk about mental health in a safe, enjoyable atmosphere which can help us all normalize the discussion around mental health.

To top the day off, Paisani Food truck will be on site for lunch, and ice cream will be provided by Nona’s Homemade. Participants and spectators are welcome to join on Fontbonne’s beautiful campus to enjoy the day.

To register to play, go to jointhecrew.racewire.com or scan the QR code on the homepage at matthews-crew.org.