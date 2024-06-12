Cornhole Tournament June 22 To Benefit Mental Health Services

On Saturday, June 22nd, the 4th Annual Matthew;s Crew Cornhole Tournament and Fundraiser will take place at Fontbonne in Milton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tournament will once again be run by Boston Baggo Co and is always a fun, seamless event with participants of all ages. There will be activities for the kids, delicious sandwiches from Pasaini’s Food Truck, and ice cream from Ellie’s Treats available for all players and spectators to enjoy.

This year, organizers are excited to announce that they are hosting a raffle with some terrific prizes including a private party brought right to your home by the Wandering Druid Mobile Irish Pub, tickets to sporting events, Story Land theme park, restaurant gift cards, and so much more.

In the spirit of the event, they will be joined by a variety of local and national mental health organizations to provide valuable information about important mental health services that are offered within our communities, including NAMI, Aspire Health Alliance, New Direction Counseling Center in Quincy, and the Fontbonne chapter of the Yellow Tulip Project.

Within the past year, Matthew;s Crew has continued to support and encourage the ongoing growth of the Yellow Tulip Project throughout Plymouth Public schools, which has expanded into seven schools and is expected to be brought into two more schools next year. Matthew;s Crew has also sponsored the launch of a new mental health ministry, Magdalene Healing Ministry, at St. John’s in Quincy.

“We are so thankful for all the support shown to us and are honored to continue working toward improving the conversation and information related to mental health,” the tournament organizers said. “Please join us on June 22nd for a fun, family day. All are welcome!”