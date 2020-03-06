Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Overseas Student Trips

By TOM GORMAN



Quincy school officials have postponed several overseas student trips that were planned for this spring due to the growing Coronavirus threat.

School Supt. Dr. Richard DeCristofaro informed the school committee on March 4 that notices were sent to parents, students, and chaperones of the cancellation. The decision was made before Gov. Charlie Baker urged Bay State schools and colleges to cancel overseas trips as a precaution against the virus.

The four trips postponed included one to Japan, two that were to include several European destinations including Italy, and one that was to Italy only.

“We decided last week we are not going to have any international trips for our students,” DeCristofaro said.

He explained that three or four of the trips may be rescheduled. In some cases, vouchers are being offered.

“We have two travel agencies that are dealing with parents to see what they can get,” the superintendent said. “We are making sure the travel agencies follow up the best they can.”

There are some parents who have trip cancellation insurance that may cover a percentage of the cost.

“Some parents have the best insurance, some, not so great,” said DeCristofaro.

He noted that everyone is supportive and understanding of the decision given the global crisis and that school officials are providing information about the situation.

“Everyone has been extraordinarily supportive,” DeCristofaro said. “We want to make sure they understand why this is happening.”

The superintendent said cleaning and disinfecting of the school buildings has been stepped up. He explained that custodians are using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants to clean and spray offices, gyms, and classrooms. The disinfecting protocol, that started a few weeks ago, is being conducted three times a week.

“We are trying very hard to make sure our environments are as virus-free as best as we can,” he said.

Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones updated the committee on Quincy’s response to the Coronavirus threat. She held meetings with all the city’s department heads to map out a strategy to deal with the issue.

Jones said that as of Wednesday there is one confirmed Coronavirus case in Massachusetts, a UMass Boston student that returned from China with the illness, and a presumptive case in Norfolk County. The latter of which officials are waiting test results from the Centers for Disease Control.

“There are no Coronavirus cases in Quincy,” said Jones.

She also said that, while there are international flight restrictions and caution being raised about the spread of the virus, there is no need for panic or to restrict community events.

“Right now, there is no need to cancel community activities,” Jones said.

She explained families returning to Quincy from China have been in self-isolation at their homes. Quincy health officials monitor their temperature and any possible developing symptoms three times a week for 14 days.

“We’ve had no one exhibit any temperature or symptoms,” Jones said.

Assistant to the superintendent Laura Owens noted thee were 14 students and 10 families that were visiting China.

“Eighty percent of them have returned and have been cleared of self-isolation,” she said.

According to Owens, there are two families currently stuck in China due to travel restrictions that will not be returning until April.

Jones noted that globally, there are 95,000 cases with over 3,000 deaths and more than 50,000 who have recovered. She said there are many more cases of influenza than Coronavirus.

“In perspective, there are 32 million influenza cases just in the United States,” she said. “We have vaccines against that.”

Jones said at this point there are no vaccines for the Coronavirus and that it may be a year or more before one in ready. She noted that the Coronavirus has been around for a while.

“We are dealing with a new strain of coronavirus,” she said. “This is a novel strain so there is no immunity or vaccines.”

The Coronavirus exhibits symptoms like the flu, fever, sore throat, and cough. Jones said the Cornaviris has a signature symptom-a sudden onset of respiratory distress that causes shortness of breath. She recommended that anyone who exhibits these symptoms seek medical attention.

Jones added that if a person believes they have symptoms of the virus, to alert first responders so they may take precautions.

The virus is believed to have started in mainland China from outdoor fish and meat markets, possibly starting in bats. The virus has spread to Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. It is believed it entered the United States in Washington state.

According to Jones, the virus was transmitted animal to person and is transmitted person to person by droplets from coughing or sneezing. Jones said that the virus in droplets landing on hard surfaces can survive several days and can infect a person if it is touched then the person touches their face.

She said that vigorous and frequent hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water is the best defense. Coughs or sneezes should be done in a tissue or on a sleeve or elbow.

Jones stressed that surgical masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers such as Purell, are not effective against the virus. She explained that alcohol-based sanitizers kill bacteria, not viruses and that the gluttony of masks are depleting the supply needed by healthcare workers.

School Committee member Douglas Gutro questioned if there are plans in place to allow students or city employees to work from home should there be an outbreak or plans to deal with a state of emergency.

Colleague Emily Lebo and DeCristofaro said some jobs cannot be done remotely and that there would be opportunities to educate students should an emergency situation arise.

Committee Vice chairman Anthony Andronico said that school officials will continue to monitor the issue.

Jones said the city is in constant contact with state and federal heath officials monitoring the ever-changing situation and addressing it as needed.

Above all, Jones wanted to allay fears and said there is no need to panic.

“There is a very fine line between doing enough and causing major disruptions in everyday life,” she said. “We want people to be protected and people tend to panic. We want to give the right information.”