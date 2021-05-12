Coronavirus Vaccinations For Adolescents Could Begin Thursday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Children as young as 12 in Massachusetts will able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Thursday, pending federal authorization, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

The FDA on Monday authorized the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. A CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the use of the vaccine for that age group.

Baker on Wednesday morning said the 400,000 children in that age group in Massachusetts would be able to get Pfizer shots as soon as Thursday assuming the CDC green lights the vaccine.

“We are working with our providers and mass vaccination sites and others to put plans in place to vaccinate this group once we receive word of a final approval. The Department of Public Health has already reached out to the primary care community and to the pediatric provider community in order to discuss with them a process for ensuring they are part of administering the Pfizer vaccine throughout their practices,” Baker said.

“Pending the CDC’s approval for this group, people age 12 to 15 will be able to book appointments or access a walk-up appointment beginning on Thursday, May 13.”

Baker spoke to reporters after touring the Norwood facility where a second company, Moderna, manufacturers its COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now, more than ever, we are enormously proud to be able to call Moderna a Massachusetts-based company,” the governor said.

“It goes without saying we are all so grateful for the innovation that happens here at Moderna and the fact that on a very complicated and difficult task, with very short time frames, this company delivered – not just for the people of the commonwealth, but for people all over the world.”

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the federal government could clear his company’s vaccine for use in 12- to 17-year-olds in the coming weeks.

“We are not talking months – we are talking weeks away,” he said. “Safety is priority number one, and when the FDA will feel comfortable, we will get the vaccine authorized.”

Moderna and Pfizer are both studying their vaccines in children under the age of 12 as well.

It is important for children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to help stop its spread, Bancel said.

“If you think about herd immunity…we think it is important as we know children, because of a strong immune system, a lot of time don’t get disease but can transmit the virus,” he said.

“With the spread of variants of concern, I think it is important to vaccinate as many people as we can, but I leave it to state officials to dictate the right policy for the state.”

Moderna is also working on plans to provide booster shots as soon as the fall using one of three approaches, Bancel said. One is a shot of the original vaccine, the second is a vaccine tailored to the South African variant of the coronavirus, and the third is a 50-50 mix of the two. The company will choose one of those candidates based on clinic data and then conduct an additional study over the coming months.

“We are hoping that toward the end of the summer or early fall we should be able, if the data is good, to have an authorization for a booster to be used in the fall to protect all of us so we can have a good fall and a then next a good winter,” Bancel said.

Moderna hopes to test “mixing of vaccines, meaning regardless of what vaccine you got initially in early 2021, when it is time to get a booster, you can mix the products,” he stated.