Corrado J. Solimini, 80

Corrado J. “Freddy” Solimini, age 80, a longtime resident of Hanover, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Vincent and Lena (Coda) Solimini, he was raised and educated there. He had lived in Hanover for fifty-two years, previously in Quincy.

Freddy was employed as a heavy equipment operator and foreman for the City of Quincy with the Highway Department for over thirty years, retiring in 2020. Previously, he worked for the Flatley Company for several years.

As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 1960s.

Freddy was known for his gardening skills and as an automobile and truck enthusiast. He was the proud owner of a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. He was also an animal lover and quite fond of his outdoor cat, Morris.

Most of all, Freddy was devoted to his family, especially his much-loved grandchildren.

Beloved husband for fifty-four years of Joanne M. (DeThomaso) Solimini.

Devoted father of Michael C. Solimini and his partner Karen Davidson of Carver, Christine M. Solimini-Swift of Middletown, Conn.

Loving Papa of Emily, Christopher, Sierra, Liam, and Samuel and cherished great-grandfather of Matthew.

One of fourteen siblings, Corrado was the brother of Catherine Gill of Middleboro, Ann Hawker of Plymouth, Lena Svizzero of Bridgewater, Joseph Solimini of Braintree, Rita Brand of Bridgewater, Phyllis Salvaggi of Weymouth, and was predeceased by Vito Solimini, Laura Ferguson, Carmen Solimini, Laurence Solimini, Nellie Colletti, Vincent Solimini, and Nofri Solimini.

Freddy shared a special bond with his dear niece, Susie Solimini of Weymouth. He is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, April 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Helen’s Church, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, on Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth.

For those who wish, donations in Freddy’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, Attn: Feral Animal Fund, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.