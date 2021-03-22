Corrine M. Kennedy, 72

Corinne M. Kennedy of Quincy died peacefully March 10 at age 72.

Born in Flushing, NY, she was raised and educated in Braintree. Ms. Kennedy lived many years in Jamaica Plain, and lived in Quincy for the last 15 years. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern and worked as an administrative assistant at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

The beloved daughter of William T. Kennedy (deceased) and Isabelle M. Kennedy (nee Bronski) (deceased). The beloved sister of William T. Kennedy and his wife Catherine of Quincy and Richard M. Kennedy and his wife Florrie of Celebration, FL. Corinne was the loving companion to Jeffrey Kelly of Jamaica Plain; devoted aunt to Ryan, Nellie and Will Kennedy of Quincy, Clare Kelly of Northampton, and Sally Merritt of New Orleans; Corinne is also survived by many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Catherine and William Kennedy at 123 Manet Ave., Houghs Neck, Quincy, on Saturday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.