Corinne (Miller) Mikami, 66, of Braintree sadly left us on May 17, 2024.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Darryl, and her children Kyle (and Rebecca), Kendra (and Scott), and Kaleb, and her grandson Ethan.

Donations in her name may be made to the Expect Miracles Foundation which directly supports Dana Farber Cancer Institute at expectmiraclesfoundation.org.

More information is available at www.dewarefuneralhome.com.