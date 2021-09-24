Council Candidates To Tackle Climate Issues Oct. 7

By Quincy Climate Action Network

City council candidates will answer questions about local climate and environmental issues in an online forum on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Quincy Climate Action Network is hosting the event on Zoom, Facebook, and Youtube, with questions submitted by other local organizations as well.

All but one of the city council candidates are expected to attend, including at-large candidates William Burke, Noel DiBona, Nina Liang, and Anne Mahoney; Ward 1 candidates David McCarthy and Joseph Murphy; Ward 2 candidates Anthony Andronico and Steven Perdios; Ward 3’s Ian Cain; Ward 4’s Brian Palmucci; and Ward 5 candidates Stephen Christo and Charles Phelan.

The event will feature questions from QCAN as well as Quincycles, Quincy For Transformative Change, Quincy Making Waves, and Quincy Tree Alliance. As in previous QCAN political forums, candidates will receive most questions ahead of time so they have time to research their answers.

“This year’s extreme weather events have really driven home how urgent the climate crisis is,” says QCAN board member Julie Mallozzi. “There is so much we can do locally to help prevent the worst from happening, so it’s important that we hear from our city council candidates about what they will do to help mitigate Quincy’s climate impact and prepare us for a sustainable future.”

To tune in on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., visit bit.ly/qcan2021 or QCAN’s Facebook or YouTube pages. After the event, you can watch the entire recording as well as video clips at quincycan.org, or the whole event at QATV.org.

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and will feature not only candidates for all city council seats but also a competitive race for three school committee seats (visit quincycan.org for school committee candidates’ responses to climate questions).