Councillor Anne Mahoney Announces Candidacy For Mayor

City Councillor Anne Mahoney announces she is a candidate for mayor of Quincy.

The text of her campaign announcement is as follows:

During her time in public service, Mahoney has stood up to excessive and wasteful spending and fought against overdevelopment that hurts our neighborhoods. She has been a fierce advocate for our public schools. She has demanded better transportation services, including better roads, traffic relief, and a more reliable MBTA. She is focused on attracting smart development that preserves our quality of life and ensures Quincy remains an affordable place to live and raise a family.

Now, she is running for mayor to tackle these persistent issues that Quincy residents face every day and to ensure Quincy is a place where all in our community can thrive.

“It is clear to me that to overcome these persistent issues, we need leadership in the executive office that is tireless and focused on the people we serve, and that is why I am running for mayor,” Mahoney said. “I am proud to be a lifelong Quincy resident and I believe together we can keep Quincy on the right track and secure a bright future for the next generation.”

Anne Mahoney currently serves as an at-large councillor since 2018. Prior, she served on the Quincy School Committee. Mahoney is a lifelong Quincy resident, former small business owner, and marketing strategist. She lives in West Quincy with her husband Kevin. They have three children who all graduated from Quincy Public Schools. Mahoney holds a finance degree from Suffolk University.

Mahoney will be holding a kickoff event on Thursday, June 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sons of Italy on 120 Quarry St., Quincy, MA. To learn more about her campaign and vision for Quincy, visit votemahoney.com.