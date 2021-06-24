Councillors Cut $669,000 From Proposed Budget

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Wednesday cut $669,089 from Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1, though more than half of those funds could be put back in the budget in the fall.

The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine councillors, began their review of Koch’s $346.65 million budget for fiscal year 2022 Wednesday. The committee will convene again at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to continue reviewing the budget, with a special meeting of the full council scheduled for later in the evening to approve the budget as amended.

The largest cut made to the budget Wednesday, $401,500, came from the park and forestry budget. Those funds represent the cost of running the Furnace Brook Golf Club – which the city will take ownership of in January 2022 in accordance with a 1970s agreement with the club – from January through June of next year.

David Murphy, the city’s commissioner of natural resources, said the revenue the golf course generates would be enough to offset of the cost of running it. He said operating the club as a municipal course would make the sport more accessible to residents and suggested the course and nearby Forbes Hill Playground could be used to create a training center for new golfers

“I think that golf is a sport that is very exclusive. I think if you look at the way the golf courses in this city have been run in the past, including this very course, they have created a lot of barriers to entry, I think, to a lot of people who may otherwise enjoy the game or sport of golf,” Murphy said.

“Adding a nine-hole golf course to our inventory of parks is really going to open up some opportunities for our residents that otherwise wouldn’t exist.”

Running and marketing the club as a municipal course could also bolster the revenue it generates from greens fees, he added.

“I remember as young Quincy resident trying to go up there and golf and being told it was a private course and I wouldn’t be able to golf,” Murphy said. “I think marketing Furnace Brook as a public course is also going to impact the revenue in a positive fashion as it relates to walk-up greens fees.

“I think there is an opportunity here that could actually benefit the taxpayer.”

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci questioned whether the city would be able to manage a golf course and noted the matter had not been discussed with councillors previously.

“I still haven’t been persuaded and convinced of the city’s capability to manage and oversee a golf course. We variously have been in the hospital business, the college business, it is proposed we be in the presidential library business, and I am just not sold on the expense,” Palmucci said.

“I get it will be offset by revenues we expect, but maybe that is in the short-term. In the long-term, there are going to be a lot of capital needs.”

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain, in whose district the club is located, said the administration had not reached out to him about its plans for the site.

“I’m a little surprised to see some of these things in here and there really hasn’t been much by way of neighborhood input. I hope that is the path we are going to go down so we can figure out what is the best sort of application to serve the needs of the neighborhood,” Cain said.

“I think people are under some impression it might be developable land, but it is nice to know the city wants to keep the space open. I value that property – I grew up around there and I live right by it now.

“Please keep me in the loop or let’s engage, because I sort of don’t appreciate being updated on this through a budget hearing.”

Palmucci at first proposed a cut of $142,500 from the park and forestry budget – equivalent to the salaries of several course employees. He said he wanted to have public discussion about the future of the course, rather than hurt the employees whose salaries would be cut.

Cain asked that the park and forestry budget be put on hold for the night. Cain suggested Murphy could come back to the council during Thursday’s hearings and provide additional information on the golf club’s finances to show how they would offset the cost of maintaining and running it.

Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said the matter was not time sensitive because the city would not be taking over the course until January. Walker said councillors could remove all golf-related expenses from the budget and have the administration provide more information on the matter later this year.

“If it the body’s wish to break out the golf course operational costs for a presentation in the fall, I think that is doable from our perspective,” he said.

Palmucci then moved to cut the $401,500 for the course from the budget. Councillors agreed to do so in a unanimous vote.

The second largest cut councillors made Wednesday, $267,164, came from a long-term debt line item. It was also approved in a unanimous vote.

Palmucci proposed that cut because he said the administration funded several positions using district-improvement-financing bonds – a program that allows the city to borrow money for Quincy Center and pay it back using new tax revenue generated in the downtown – despite councillors’ past concerns about that practice.

Palmucci said borrowing money is necessary when the city wishes to build things like schools but said the city should not borrow money to pay employees’ salaries.

“The bond is like a credit card – you don’t pay your bills with a credit card unless you are in complete financial straits. You don’t pay your bills with a credit card – you buy something big you can’t afford in a lump sum so you can pay it over time,” Palmucci said.

“It is fine for building a school, building a police station, an animal shelter, what have you, but when we have salaries and payroll coming off of debt, we are paying interest on that and it is very frustrating to me. The administration has continued to use the DIF fund…as a source of monies to continue to add people to the payroll.”

Eric Mason, the city’s finance director, said the city would have to pay off the debt service it owes regardless of how much money is set aside for it in the budget. He said councillors might be asked next June to use surpluses in other line items to make up for a potential shortfall in the debt service line items.

Councillors made one other cut Wednesday. They cut the dues and memberships line items within the Council on Aging budget by a combined $425 based on past years’ expenditures from the same line items.

Council President Nina Liang proposed that cut, which was approved in a 6-3 vote. Cain and Councillors Anthony Andronico, Noel DiBona, William Harris and Anne Mahoney joined Liang in support of the cut. Palmucci and Councillors Charles Phelan Jr. and David McCarthy opposed it.

Three other cuts were proposed but failed.

Palmucci proposed cutting $170,619 from the municipal finance budget, equal to the salaries of the strategic asset manager and financial analysists positions, because he said the council had not been asked to approve of either of those jobs.

Mason, who was promoted to the director’s role midyear, said the strategic asset manager replaced his former position of chief analysist/economist and the financial analyst position was created by reclassifying an administrative secretary position.

That proposed cut failed in a 4-5 vote. Cain, Liang and Mahoney joined Palmucci in support of it.

The two proposed other cuts both relate to a pair of new employees, a horticultural/laborer position and a handyman/laborer, who would be assigned to work solely in Quincy Center. Those positions each have a $72,000 salary split evenly between the park and forestry budget and public buildings budget.

Mahoney first proposed cutting those positions in the park and forestry budget, but that motion failed in a 3-6 vote. Liang and Palmucci joined Mahoney in supporting that cut.

Palmucci later proposed cutting the positions from the public buildings budget. That motion failed in a 3-6 vote along the same lines.