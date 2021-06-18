Five Councillors Oppose Pine Island Bridge

By SCOTT JACKSON

Five city councillors will introduce a resolution on Monday voicing their opposition to a proposed pedestrian bridge inside Merrymount Park that would connect Pine Island to Ryan Boathouse.

Councillors Charles Phelan Jr., Anthony Andronico, Noel DiBona, Anne Mahoney and Brian Palmucci are sponsoring the resolution against the proposed bridge inside Black’s Creek.

In the resolution, councillors say they are concerned about chemicals leaching from the wooden bridge into the salt marsh and say the island should remain untouched.

“At this point we do not know the type of pressured treated wood being used and that could cause great leaching of hazardous chemical into the salt marsh,” they wrote.

“The area known as Pine Island is one of the last untouched and undeveloped parts of Quincy and home to several different species of wildlife that call Black’s Creek home.”

The proposed bridge would be 450 feet long and 17 feet wide, the councillors state in their resolve. It would require 66 pile towers driven into the salt marsh to support it.

Monday’s City Council meeting is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be preceded by a series of public hearings starting at 6:30 p.m. and an ordinance committee meeting at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting is being held remotely via Zoom. Those wishing to watch the meeting on the Zoom app can do so by entering the meeting ID 951 4678 9655 and the password CY0j2M. Those wishing to listen by phone can do by calling 929-436-2866 and entering the same meeting ID and the password 198931.