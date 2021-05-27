Councillors Question Koch’s Pension Proposal

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Wednesday raised questions about Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to use a $475 million bond to cover Quincy’s outstanding unfunded pension liabilities.

The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine members, met for about two and a half hours Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal but did not take a vote on the matter. The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to discuss the issue again.

Massachusetts currently requires communities to fully fund unfunded pension liabilities – which were accrued when municipal employees did not contribute a substantial amount of their pay toward pensions – by 2037.

Quincy currently pays down its pension obligation through the annual budget; the budget for the current fiscal year, fiscal year 2021, set aside $32.18 million for pension benefits, up from $29.76 million in the previous year.

Koch has proposed using a bond to cover those costs, to avoid annual increases in the pension costs. Doing so, he said earlier this month, would save $15 to $16 million in fiscal year 2022 with savings in subsequent years as well.

Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, on Wednesday told councillors the idea of using a bond to cover the outstanding pensions is not a new one. In 2006, then Councillor John Keenan introduced, and the legislature subsequently approved, a home rule petition allowing Quincy to use a pension bond, Walker said, with the idea that city could wait for an opportune time to take out such a bond.

“It was all about…anticipating that the time may come when it would make sense to pull the trigger on something like this,” Walker said. “That time is now, based what we have seen as truly historically low interest rates.”

The pension bond would not create a new obligation, Walker added; rather, it would refinance an existing obligation.

“This is money the city already owes, and we pay every year under a budget appropriation,” he said. “What is before you tonight, in the end, is simply changing the way we pay for that obligation and changing it in a way we think is going to save substantial amount of taxpayer money and add a great measure of predictability and stability to the budgeting process.”

Eric Mason, the city’s finance director, said the pension costs are fastest growing portion of Quincy’s budget. The pension costs could grow $4 million each year if the bond were not approved, he said, and the city would spend $62.9 million on pensions in fiscal year 2036.

If the city were to take out a 30-year bond to cover the pension costs, Mason said the annual payments on the bond would be approximately $22.7 million. Payments on a 30-year bond would continue through fiscal year 2052.

Walker said taking out a pension bond would come with risks, but those same risks exist under the current plan to pay down the pension obligation through annual appropriations. Rick Coscia, the city’s capital asset manager, said one such risk is that the investments the Quincy Retirement Board make with the money underperform.

The current plan assumes a rate of return of 7.25 percent on the funds each year once they are invested. Mason said the city would still save money if the return comes in lower than that in a given year – provided the rate of return exceeds the interest rate on the debt – but it would also create an additional unfunded liability. If the investments overperform in a given year, that would help protect against underperformance in additional years, he said.

Cinder McNerney, an outside financial advisor to the city, said how the investment is managed is important.

“It is up to the city to manage this through the next 20 to 30 years,” she said, depending on how long of a bond is taken out.

“The fact that you are funding the unfunded pension liability doesn’t mean you don’t have all the debt to pay back. You have to pay back the debt. The debt is going to be less than what funding the unfunded pension liability would be, but that is assuming you are going to earn that return.”

The investments would be managed by the five-person Quincy Retirement Board. Walker said the board currently operates independent of the city, but the administration would work in closer collaboration with the board going forward if the bond were approved.

Koch has also proposed a home rule petition – pending before the council – to add a pair of new members to the board to help manage the investments. One would be the city’s finance director, or their designee, and the second would be someone with experience in financial services.

Councillor Anne Mahoney told Walker she was concerned the retirement bond might not be able to properly manage the investments.

“It’s definitely a huge concern if not managed correctly. I understand you are saying it is going to be managed correctly, I’m just concerned about that,” Mahoney said. “It does make me worry, because what seems like a great idea sometimes can be a tricky thing to do.”

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain likewise raised concerns about the board’s ability to oversee the investments, calling their performance over the past six years dismal and inconsistent. The investments grew 20 percent in 2017, he said, citing a report provided to councillors, but the return the following year was negative 3 percent.

Cain said he would like more information on how the board plans to invest the $475 million going forward.

“If anyone has worked in money management before, they would know $475 million is a lot of money to deploy with, no offense to the retirement board, a crack team of the board and an executive director and maybe someone else in there,” he said.

“There are huge teams of similarly or dissimilarly qualified people that do investment management, and I’m sure anyone in that industry can speak to that. [I] would just love to understand how that process is going to unfold.”

Cain added that he would also like to see if there was a way for the city’s taxpayers to benefit if the return on investments did exceed expectations.

Councillor Noel DiBona said he was concerned the money the city doesn’t spend on pensions in future years would instead be spent elsewhere.

“A concern of mine that I have is, yeah, we can save money today or we can save money next year on our budget, but then it opens up the doorway for more spending on whatever end – opening up new positions,” he said. “‘Oh, we’ve got this $2 or $3 million savings now and now we can spend it somewhere else.’”

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy, the chairperson of the finance committee, was more bullish on the proposal.

“It is another monumental move. I think it is a positive move,” McCarthy said. “I know it has to be managed correctly, it has to be managed strongly, but I think those are the things the administration is looking at with a move like this.”