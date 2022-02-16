Councillors Seek Oversight Meeting With Retirement Board

By SCOTT JACKSON

The City Council’s oversight committee plans to invite members of the Quincy Retirement Board to appear at hearing next month after news broke that the city’s employee pension fund lost $3.5 million in an email phishing scam last year.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci, the chairperson of the oversight committee, a committee of the whole, on Monday scheduled the hearing for March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“I will send out a letter to the Quincy Retirement Board asking them to appear before us to answer a number of questions – one, discuss the situation but also, two, discuss the safety of the monies that are currently existing,” Palmucci said.

In addition, Palmucci said the oversight committee could potentially discuss the city not initially disclosing the loss of the $3.5 million when it issued a prospectus for the sale of $475 million in pension obligation bonds in the fall. The prospectus was amended to include that information after the city was contacted by state officials.

The five-member Quincy Retirement Board operates independently of the city. In a statement on Feb. 11, Michael Sacco, the attorney representing the board, confirmed that the pension fund had lost $3.5 million as a result of an unauthorized transfer of funds.

“The Quincy Retirement Board can confirm that an unauthorized user compromised the City of Quincy’s electronic mail system and as a result of this incursion, an individual fraudulently posing as a Board staff member persuaded one of the Board’s investment managers to transfer $3.5 million to a third party bank,” Sacco said..

“Once the Board learned of this unauthorized transfer of funds, it immediately notified the appropriate state and federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and the Board is fully cooperating with the ongoing civil and criminal investigations into this matter. The Board has implemented additional security measures to protect the retirement system’s assets and to detect and thwart any future cyber theft attempt.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Board will not have any further comment on the matter.”

In a phone interview on Feb. 11, Mayor Thomas Koch said he looked forward to learning the results of the investigation.

“We read about this stuff all time in the world today,” the mayor said, adding that the board has taken steps to ensure what happened, “should never happen again.”

“There could be some recourse for the third parties the board deals with,” Koch added.

The mayor said the city’s pensioners were not in danger of missing out on payments because of it.

“I want to let our pensioners know that their payments are not in jeopardy at all,” he said.

The state’s Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission, which regulates public employee pension funds in Massachusetts, in October issued a memo to retirement boards warning them to be on the lookout for a “phishing scheme involving the transfer of assets from board investment accounts.”

“PERAC has become aware that one of the retirement boards was the victim of a fraudulent transfer of assets, after a former employee’s board email account was hacked and then used to initiate a transfer of funds into a non-board account,” John Parsons, PERAC’s executive director, wrote in the October memo.

“We will be working with all parties involved to address this situation and will transmit further information as warranted,” Parsons added later on in his memo.

While the theft reportedly occurred in February 2021, it was not initially disclosed by the city in its prospectus for the sale of $475 million in pension obligation bonds in the fall. The information was added to the prospectus after PERAC contacted the city about the disclosure.

Koch on Feb. 11 said the information was not purposely left out of the prospectus.

“The city was doing that (prospectus), and it probably never crossed their mind (to include it) because it is a separate entity,” he said.

The disclosure had no impact on the sale of the pension obligation bonds, Koch added.

The funds Quincy borrowed using the pension obligation bonds are not managed by the Quincy Retirement Board. Rather, those funds are being handled by the Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management (PRIM) Board.

News of the theft of the $3.5 million was reported one week after the city of Quincy’s network and servers were the victim of a separate cyberattack. Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, provided an updated on that cyberattack at Monday’s City Council meeting, but many of councillors’ questions focused on the theft of the pension funds.

Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico, who had sought an update on this month’s cyberattack, asked Walker what recourse, if any, the city would have to recover the $3.5 million. Walker referred to comments Koch previously made on the matter.

“I’m not authorized to speak on that issue in any great detail,” Walker said. “The retirement board is an independently governed body and those questions are best directed, in any specific nature, to the retirement board, other than what the mayor has said in a couple of the news reports that have come out recently that there is no threat to any retirees not receiving a pension payment and that the investigation is ongoing at this point.”

Later on in the meeting, Palmucci, the Ward 4 councillor, asked Walker if the city has a role in the matter given that the city’s IT Department provides email services to the retirement board. Walker said the retirement board had asked the mayor’s office to not discuss the matter publicly given the ongoing investigation.

“I’m trying to be respectful of a process the retirement board has requested of this office based upon advice from their counsel to not share and discuss this matter as it is under investigation, not only criminally but civilly,” Walker said. “There is some issues involved here that are being investigated right now.”

“It would have been our position that we do have capability to have a thorough conversation about this regardless of what is or not under investigation, but right now…this office wants to be as respectful as possible to the wishes of the retirement board,” Walker added.

Council President Noel DiBona asked Walker when the theft of the $3.5 million occurred and when the board became aware of it. Walker said he could not answer either of those questions. When asked when he personally became aware of the matter, Walker said he learned of it in the fall.

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain asked city auditor Susan O’Connor, who is the chairperson of the Quincy Retirement Board, if she had any comment on the matter. O’Connor said she could not comment on the situation while it remains under investigation.

“Respectfully, under the advice of our legal counsel the board has been asked not to discuss anything that has gone on regarding this matter as it is an ongoing investigation. The board has all been in agreement that we are not commenting on the matter until the investigation has been complete,” O’Connor said. “We are assuming that at the time the investigation is complete, there will be a full report we are able to share with the council and with other people that are interested in what happened.

“I understand your frustration as we are frustrated as well, but we are going on the advice of our legal counsel.”

Several councillors who spoke at Monday’s meeting said they should have been told about the $3.5 million when the council was considering the $475 million pension bonds last spring.

“That is definitely something I think we have to work a little better on, sharing information with the City Council so we’re not seeing it on the news,” said Councillor Anne Mahoney. “I think this administration doesn’t like to see things on the news either, but we have to share more information before it gets out there because this is important stuff.”

“I’m personally a little bit hurt and insulted we had this very, very important conversation in front of us and whether it was through your office Mr. Walker or through the retirement board…there is a certain level of trust I certainly place in departments and the process,” said Councillor Nina Liang. “I trust that information will be provided to us to ask questions and to make the best decision possible.”

Palmucci and Mahoney both raised concerns about the $3.5 million loss not being initially disclosed in the prospectus for the $475 million pension obligation bonds last fall. Mahoney asked Walker if the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the relative to that matter.

Walker said the city was under no such investigation. He said the prospectus was amended to make note of the $3.5 million loss 24 to 48 hours after it was first issued, before the bonds were sold. In addition, he noted the $475 million in funds were never intended for the retirement board and were sent directly to PRIM.

“PERAC saw it, they flagged it, they asked us to amend it and it was amended. It wasn’t that big of deal at that time,” Walker said. “It was pretty easy to amend it, it didn’t implicate anything that happened as part of the sale. The sale was not affected.”