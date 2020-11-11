Councillors Seek To Create Social Justice Department

By SCOTT JACKSON

Five of Quincy’s nine city councillors have signaled their support for creating a new Department of Social Justice and Equity.

Councillors Nina Liang, Brian Palmucci and Noel DiBona introduced an ordinance to establish the new department during the council meeting on Nov. 9. The item was referred to committee for consideration at a future date.

The proposed department would be led by a director appointed by the mayor. The director would be tasked with working “to create equity and inclusion among all populations in Quincy by providing cohesiveness and serving as a channel for numerous departments, a resource for the school department, and staff programs and activities to promote inclusive excellence and welcoming environments for all.”

Palmucci said the proposed department was inspired by series of meetings he and three other councillors – Liang, Brad Croall and Anne Mahoney – hosted over the summer via videoconference to discuss inequality and injustice with residents.

“Folks who participated had many positive things to say about our city, including our police department and our schools. There were also comments and ideas about how we as a community and a government could be more welcoming and inclusive for our fellow residents,” Palmucci said.

Residents made a handful of suggestions during those meetings that had been already implemented in the city, Palmucci said, such as translation services for parents who communicate with school staff and de-escalation training for police officers.

“These things are already happening in Quincy, but most residents don’t know that,” he said. “That’s in part because we don’t have a central office that coordinates, tracks, reports and works on these efforts on a regular basis – and that’s what this ordinance seeks to do.”

DiBona said he had received more than 30 emails from residents supporting the creation of the new department in the day before the council meeting. He said the new department head would work with the mayor, the City Council and School Committee.

“I know what it feels like to be of color,” said DiBona, who is half Thai. “I think this is a great opportunity for us to work together with the mayor and also with the School Committee collaboratively.”

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. said the city formerly had an equal opportunity administrator on staff with a similar job description as the proposed new department head. He called the proposal a great idea.

“I look at as a way to unite people around the city and I am for anything that is going to help keep the city united and people working together and working for the common good and the common cause,” Phelan said.

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy stated he was opposed to the creation of the new department. He said the city could be facing financial difficulties in the near future and called the position unneeded.

“I haven’t heard or seen anything in regards to any large issues in Quincy, so I won’t be supporting it,” McCarthy said. “I know we’re going to be putting it in committee and I know there are going to be discussions, so I hope I get more out of that. But when I look at the lineup we have here right now, I think Quincy is in pretty good shape and I don’t think it’s a job at this time that Quincy needs.”

Mahoney said she too was concerned about the city’s financial outlook, but she would still support the proposal.

“When I looked at this, I did get concerned because we’re in COVID and to suggest we’re going to hire somebody full-time when we don’t know what’s ahead of us is concerning,” she said. “At the same time, these are conversations that have to happen because we have to be able to move our city forward in a positive and a productive way.”

Speaking in support of the ordinance, Liang, a Quincy native whose parents came to the U.S. from China, shared her own experiences with racism in the city.

“There were more days than I count when growing up in the city I was called [racial slurs] or I’ve been told to speak English because I’m speaking Chinese to my grandparents,” she said. “To this day, when I’ve gone out door knocking, I’ve had people ask me, ‘where are you from?’ When I say Quincy, that’s not enough and they probe and probe and probe until I say my family is from China.”

The three councillors who introduced the ordinance to establish the department also included a job description for the director’s position. Among other responsibilities, the director would be asked to assess existing conditions; develop programming to incorporate the principles of equity and inclusion; conduct public awareness campaigns; coordinate with the mayor, council and school board one policy development and implementation; create a database to log concerns raised by community members; and enhance the city’s presence in the community as a partner committed to diversity, equity and inclusion with state and local agencies, local businesses and non-profits, and community groups.

Requirements and preferred qualifications for the position include three years of experience in a similar position, prior working experience with marginalized populations, prior experience working in or with government agencies, and prior experience in social work.

The proposed ordinance does not include a salary for the director nor a budget for the position. That would be left up to the mayor to decide.

Mayor Thomas Koch, when asked about the proposed department, said he looked forward to the council’s discussions of the matter.

“I certainly want to express my gratitude to the council. I respect their wishes and their thoughts on this. I have not come to a decision whether to support it, but [we] are certainly going to have some robust discussions about it and see what the need really is,” Koch told The Sun.

“I don’t want to do something that’s repetitive, because I think this city is remarkable in its commitment. We’ve been a gateway city for 100 years. People seem welcome here, safe here. We invest in education, we invest in safety and parks and playgrounds, which benefits everybody.

“So, I will look at it.”

Koch said the ordinance would need to be amended to remove references to the school system.

“I know the first look at it, the council has no purview over the school department,” he said. “I know there is some reference to the school side, so that would have to come out immediately because that is the role of the School Committee.”

“We will take a look a good look at it and I certainly respect their wishes,” Koch added. “We will see what happens.”