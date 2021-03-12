Councillors To Discuss Public Safety HQ, Vaccinations Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors on Monday will review a proposal to borrow $120 million to fund the construction of a new public safety headquarters on Sea Street plus nearby infrastructure improvements.

Councillors will also receive an update on the city’s effort to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.

The finance committee, a committee of the whole, will convene at 6:30 p.m. Monday to review Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to borrow $120 million for the new public safety building.

Koch has proposed constructing the new public safety headquarters at 1 Sea St., the same site where the police station is now located. In addition to housing the Quincy Police Department, the Emergency Management Department would move there as would the administrative offices for the Quincy Fire Department.

The building itself is projected to cost $90 million to construct. Another $10 million would be spent on pedestrian and transportation system improvements to Sea Street, Southern Artery, Broad Street and Field Street, and the remaining $20 million includes funds to equip the building and for contingencies.

The City Council in 2019 approved a $32 million bond to acquire five parcels of land – four in the vicinity of the police station and the fifth on Quincy Avenue, where a new fire station would be built to house the apparatus now at fire headquarters. The $32 million also included design and engineering costs and money for demolition and site clearing.

As part of the proposal, Father Bill’s would relocate its shelter from 38 Broad St. to 39 Broad St. and the Quincy Animal Shelter would move from 56 Broad St. to Quarry Street. Both 38 and 56 Broad St. would be demolished to make way for the new public safety building.

The full council is set to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

During that meeting, the council will receive an update on the city’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The city has been partnering with Manet Community Health Center to offer the vaccine to eligible city residents.

In addition, the mayor will put forward two items related to his proposal to construct a new municipal office building in Quincy Center to replace the City Hall annex building. It would also provide a new home for Quincy College.

The first item is a request to borrow $23 million for land acquisition costs and initial design services for the new building.

The second is a request to take by eminent domain the Munroe Building at 1227 Hancock St. and an unimproved parking lot at 1177 Hancock St., both of which are owned by the Grossman Munroe Trust. City Solicitor Jim Timmins, in a memo to councillors, recommended they award a total of $15 million in damages to the owner for taking those properties.

Monday’s meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 997 6068 8159 and the password is c8535e. For those wishing to wishing to listen to the meeting on their phone, the number to call is 646-558-8656.