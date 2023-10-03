Councillors Want Quarry Hills Committee Reinstated

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Monday called on Mayor Thomas Koch to reinstate the Quarry Hills Advisory Committee by mid-December.

Councillor Anne Mahoney on Monday introduced a resolution seeking the reinstatement of the advisory committee. Councillors passed the resolution by voice vote and also referred it to the council’s oversight committee.

In her resolution, Mahoney states that the Quarry Hills Advisory Committee was established in the 2002 lease between the city of Quincy and Quarry Hills Associates, the operators of Granite Links. The lease established the advisory committee “could hold public meetings, have audit rights, plan review, operational collaboration with QHA, financial oversight and act as the alternate despute resolution board,” she wrote in the resolution.

The resolution requests that the administration reestablish the advisory committee by the final City Council meeting of the current term, which is set for Dec. 18, 2023. It further asks that the committee include neighbors; representatives from the city’s park department, Quarry Hills Associates, the City Council and mayor’s office; as well as at least four members of the Quarry Hills Citizens Advocates, a group of Quincy and Milton residents who had raised concerns about the proposed 99-year lease extension for Granite Links, which was withdrawn last week.

“They did a tremendous amount of work educating the general public on the 99-year lease,” Mahoney said during Monday’s meeting. “It’s important we have people on the advisory committee that’s going to really look at the things that need to be looked at and being able to advise the administration as well as the City Council.”

Mahoney said the advisory committee would have an important role to play should another lease extension be introduced in the future.

“In the lease itself it was very clear this advisory committee was for financial oversight, to really look at some of the work being done there, operational plan reviews, and we haven’t had one established for quite some time,” she said.

“I’m just looking for this to be done before the end of the year so we can make sure we’re paying attention to that 50-year lease and when and if something else comes back before the council we would be better prepared to be able to discuss those things.”

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris reiterated comments he had made during the last City Council hearing on the 99-year lease in February when he called for restoration of the advisory committee.

“I would like to thank Councillor Mahoney for bringing this up in front of us tonight. As I said on the night of the public hearing…on the 99-year lease discussion, which obviously has been withdrawn, I was more than disappointed of the absence of the advisory committee,” Harris said.

“That evening I stated I wanted it reestablished. I was first made aware of this when I met with the Quarry Hills citizens on a Saturday morning at one of the residences in Squantum…to hear their concerns. I look forward to seeing the advisory committee put back in place.”

Council President Noel DiBona thanked Mahoney for putting forward the resolution. DiBona said he received a number of emails and other communications from the members of the citizens group, many of whom were in attendance Monday, and thanked them for their input.

“At the end of the day I received plenty of emails, letters, from a lot of you folks sitting here tonight. I’m really looking forward to having more discussions about this,” he said. “Thank you for reaching out.”

Following Monday’s City Council meeting, Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said the administration would take the resolution under advisement.

“We’ll take a look at it,” Walker said.