Councillors Want Truck Ban On Furnace Brook Parkway Enforced

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors on Monday called upon state officials to enforce the existing commercial traffic ban on Furnace Brook Parkway.

Councillors unanimously approved a resolution – put forward by Charles Phelan Jr., Brian Palmucci and Anne Mahoney – asking the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which owns the road, and State Police to enforce the commercial traffic ban.

Phelan said smartphone apps like Waze are directing drivers of commercial vehicles to cut through Furnace Brook Parkway and abutting neighborhood roads, even though commercial trucks are prohibited from using the parkway.

“What I have had problems with is huge tractor-trailers coming down Furnace Brook Parkway…taking turns off of Waze and going into neighborhoods. It let up a little during the pandemic but now it is starting to kick back up and there are huge delivery trucks that the street was never meant for,” Phelan said.

“These tractor-trailers will come down side streets, get caught in the middle of the street, and you have a disaster.”

Phelan suggested copies of the resolution should be sent to State Police and members of Quincy’s delegation on Beacon Hill to emphasize the importance of enforcing the commercial traffic ban.

“These roadways were never meant for this kind of heavy traffic on them,” Phelan said. “There are going to be a lot of cars – that is inevitable – but that is what is supposed to on them.”

Councillor Noel DiBona said he has heard from residents concerned about trucks on Furnace Brook Parkway and nearby roads over the past six years.

“You’re talking about going down the side streets – they are also going down do-not-enters and one-way systems sometimes. We have to prevent that from happening and I am happy that this is going forward,” DiBona said.

“I’m happy to see this come about and hopefully we can get this resolved as we move forward.”

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris delivery trucks should not be taking Furnace Brook Parkway and neighborhood streets.

“They are supposed to be going right onto the highway, not cutting through Furnace Brook Parkway, not going through our neighborhoods. It’s not right,” Harris said.

“This is a quality of life issue and that is what we are here to protect.”