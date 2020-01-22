County Sheriff Candidate Jimmy Coughlin Raises Over $67,000

Jimmy Coughlin, a retired State Police detective captain running for Norfolk County sheriff, has closed out the 2019 cycle first in fundraising. Coughlin, a Dedham Democrat, raised over $67,000 in 2019 and leads the field of Democrats in cash-on-hand.

Coughlin’s list of contributors includes support from over 420 individuals and prominent law enforcement organizations, including the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Massachusetts Chief Probation Officers, and Massachusetts State Police Commissioned Officers.

Coughlin said, “Since declaring my candidacy in May, we have built a strong, grassroots organization across every community in Norfolk County. Residents in each of our cities and towns are looking for a sheriff who has the background and vision necessary to make our region a safer place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”

He continued, “As the only candidate running with professional experience in law enforcement and criminal justice, I have a plan to prevent crime and reduce recidivism – increasing access to addiction treatment, recovery programming, and mental health services for non-violent drug offenders, by initiating education and community programs that engage at-risk youth, saving taxpayers money through a more sustainable department, and working collaboratively with Corrections Officers to ensure safe and healthy conditions for all.”

Coughlin served with distinction on the Massachusetts State Police for 29 years, starting as a trooper in uniform, and being promoted up the ranks as a detective and eventually detective captain, where he held several management positions.

Coughlin is a dedicated member of his community – as a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #18 in Dedham and coaching youth hockey and Little League. He is a lifelong resident of Dedham where he and his wife, Leslie, raised their four children. Coughlin is a graduate of UMass Amherst and has a master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College.

To date, two three other candidates have also announced bids for Norfolk County sheriff. They are Quincy Democrats Patrick McDermott and William Phelan and Westwood Republican Jerry McDermott. Patrick McDermott is the current Register of Probate who is vacating his seat to run for sheriff. Phelan is a former Quincy mayor and also served two years on the Quincy School Committee. Jerry McDermott was appointed sheriff by Gov. Charlie Baker after former sheriff Michael Bellotti vacated the seat to become the interim president of Quincy College.

