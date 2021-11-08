Courtney Perdios Will Not Seek Recount In School Committee Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

Courtney Perdios on Monday said she will not seek a recount in last week’s School Committee.

Perdios finished fourth in the six-person race for three School Committee seats. She garnered 4,388 votes in the Nov. 2 election, 51 fewer than the candidate with the third most votes, Douglas Gutro. Gutro polled 17.09 percent of the vote in the election while Perdios finished with 16.89 percent of the vote.

In an email on Monday, Perdios said she had contemplated seeking a recount but decided not to do so because given the 51-vote difference.

“I’m not seeking a recount,” Perdios said. “I did think about it, and got some information from Nicole Crispo, the City Clerk, but ultimately decided the difference in votes was too much to make up to merit a recount.”

To seek a recount in a city such as Quincy, candidates must collect the signatures of ten registered voters, including one notarized signature, in each ward where they plan to challenge to the vote total. The deadline to submit those signatures is 5 p.m. on the tenth day following the election, in this case Friday.

The last recount following a municipal election in Quincy was held in 2009, also in a School Committee race. Karl Roos finished in third place by a single vote over Barbara Isola on Election Day that year. Following the recount, Isola was declared the winner by a margin of 11 votes.