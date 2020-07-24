COVID-19 Advisory From The City Of Quincy

An employee (bartender) of Manet Lunch at 1099 Sea St. Quincy has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee worked on four separate occasions during the time they would have been considered infectious.

If you were a patron of the Manet Lunch on the following dates and times, please call the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1286 or 617-376-1272 so that we may advise you regarding further actions.

Saturday 7/11/20 5PM-1AM Sunday 7/12/20 12-5PM Saturday 7/18/20 5PM-1AM Sunday 7/19/20 12-5PM