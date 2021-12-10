COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available For All Residents Ages 16+

Following newly updated recommendations and guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday announced that all adolescents ages 16 and 17 are able get their Pfizer COVID-19 booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.

Adolescents ages 16 and 17 are able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster from more than 500 locations in Massachusetts, including retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly. Visit the VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer COVID booster. For individuals unable to use VaxFinder, or who have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here

Vaccines are widely available across the Commonwealth. Getting vaccinated remains the most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves, their families, and their community. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, including adolescent vaccination. Over 91% of residents ages 5+ have received at least one dose, and 96% of adults (18+) have received at least one dose. Over 4.9 million individuals, 71% of the population, are fully vaccinated.