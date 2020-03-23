COVID-19 Deaths In Massachusetts Rises To 9; Victims Include Quincy Man In His 80s

Two females, both in their 70s and from Essex and Worcester counties, and two men – one in his 60s from Suffolk County and the other in his 80s from Norfolk County – have died from COVID-19-related illness, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts to nine. All four were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.



The man in his 80s from Norfolk County who has died from the virus was a Quincy resident.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, March 23, 8,922 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial and clinical labs, up from 6,004 residents on Sunday. Of those 8,922 people, 777 have tested positive. For the first time, testing results for all of the clinical and commercial labs performing testing in Massachusetts is posted, in addition to results from the State Public Health Laboratory, on its COVID-19 online dashboard.

Monday’s case numbers reflect additional testing being performed in Massachusetts by several additional labs. In addition to the State Public Health Laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, and LabCorp, the online dashboard includes 10 more labs and their testing data. Expanded testing capacity in Massachusetts continues to be a focus of the work of the COVID-19 Response Command Center, and the effort to increase testing capacity across the state will continue.

The nine people who died ranged in age from 50s to 90s. Three of the six men were from Suffolk County, the other three from Norfolk, Hampden, and Berkshire counties. The three women were from Worcester, Essex, and Middlesex counties.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 33,400 cases of COVID-19 and more than 400 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19. For general questions, call 2-1-1.