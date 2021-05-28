COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Saturday In Massachusetts

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker declared COVID-19 to be “pretty much over” moments after he put pen to paper to formally rescind all pandemic-related restrictions in Massachusetts as of Saturday.

Baker also announced there will be a return to full in-person learning for the state’s public schools in the fall, with no restrictions in place.

Speaking Friday at a State House press conference shortly after signing the paperwork to lift the pandemic-related restrictions, the governor told reporters that COVID-19 is on the run.

“Unless something very odd happens, I would say that it is pretty much over,” Baker said, adding that the last thing anyone should do is to presume they know everything there is to know about the virus.

“For that reason, I would put an asterisk over anything that says it is over, but I do believe that it is certainly on the run in a big way. Given the data as it currently exists right now, Massachusetts is in a place where we can lift these restrictions.”

The governor called Friday “a big day in our 15-month fight against COVID-19” and thanked Bay State residents for their efforts during that time.

“The people of Massachusetts have been through so much over the past year, but together they have done a spectacular job of putting COVID on the run,” he said.

“I want to start by thanking so many people here in Massachusetts for getting vaccinated, and the men and women who put together the clinics that made it possible for Massachusetts to be a national leader in its vaccination effort.”

Baker said 78 percent of adults in Massachusetts are at least partially vaccinated against the virus and more than 3.5 million residents statewide are fully vaccinated. New COVID-19 cases are down 94 percent since they peaked in January, hospitalizations are down 90 percent since their peak, and the positive test rate has fallen to 0.8 percent.

As of Saturday, all statewide COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted. All businesses will be allowed to open, there will be no capacity restrictions, and gathering limits will be gone.

The state’s mask mandate will also be lifted and replaced by new mask rules that match guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidance says fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most settings while those who are not fully vaccinated are urged to keep wearing them.

Masks do remain necessary in public transportation, along with private transportation like rideshares and taxis, as well as health care settings. They also remain necessary indoors in K-12 schools and in early childcare settings.

Businesses and other organizations, Baker noted, are free to continue to set their own guidelines for masks.

“Some businesses may choose to keep mask or other requirements in place beyond May 29,” he said. “We ask everyone to be respectful and to follow their requirements.”

During his press conference, Baker announced schools statewide would return to full in-person learning when the new school year starts next fall.

“For the next school year, all schools will be required to be in-person full-time five days a week and all education department health and safety requirements will be lifted, including distancing requirements,” he said.

“While everyone has been impacted by COVID over the past year, we know the impact the virus has had on our students has been especially difficult. Thankfully, the next school year will bring our students back to the classrooms. In the weeks and months ahead, we anticipate many will have an opportunity, with state, federal and local resources, to engage in summer programs to pick up on some of what they lost over the course of the year.”

As of May 27, a total of 660,513 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, along with 17,491 confirmed deaths. There were 7,843 active cases of that date and 253 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.