COVID Capacity, Gathering Limits Extended

By SCOTT JACKSON

Restrictions that limit capacity at most Massachusetts businesses will continue for at least another two weeks.

Gov. Charlie Baker initially imposed the new capacity limits, along with tougher limits on gatherings, starting on Dec. 26 in an attempt to rein in the spread of COVID-19 following Christmas.

The restrictions had been set to expire on Jan. 10, but Baker on Thursday they would be extended another two weeks, through Jan. 24.

“We know that extending those restrictions for many businesses, especially small businesses, is a lot to ask, but we need to stay in this game a little longer, especially during this most crucial period, stop the spread of the virus and build a bridge to vaccines,” Baker said.

During his remarks, the governor noted the seven-day average for new coronavirus cases stood at 4,800, nearly twice the 2,500 new daily cases the state was averaging prior to Thanksgiving.

“That puts a lot of pressure on our health care system and on our hospitals,” Baker said. “It’s also putting significant pressure on our health care workers, who continue to do an incredible job on the front lines fighting COVID every day.”

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have grown by 145 percent in the past six weeks and the numbers of patients in intensive care units is up 111 percent, he stated.

Residents, Baker said, need to keep doing their part to stop the spread by wearing masks, social distancing and practicing proper hygiene.

“Prevention, done right every day, is an enormously effective tool in slowing the spread,” he said. “We want to thank again the people of Massachusetts for doing their parts. We’ve always been profoundly impressed and grateful for the grit and resiliency of the people of the commonwealth during this crisis.”

The restrictions mean a number of businesses in the state have to keep operating at 25 percent capacity. Affected businesses include restaurants, close-contact personal services, theaters and performance venues, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retail businesses, driving and flight schools, indoor spaces at golf facilities, libraries, common areas at lodgings, arcades and other indoor recreation businesses, fitness centers and health clubs, and museums, cultural facilities and guided tours.

Workers and staff do not count toward the capacity limit for restaurants, places of worship, close-contact personal services and retailers.

In addition, capacity limits in place for gatherings have been extended. Indoor gatherings are capped at 10 people and outdoor ones at 25.

State officials noted that $668 million in grant money is available to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, including restaurants and retailers. Companies who have not yet applied for a grant can do so online at empoweringsmallbusiness.org through Jan. 15.

“We know that the sacrifices of our businesses have been many, and that challenges are far from over,” said Mike Kennealy, the state’s director of housing and economic development.

“We thank you for your patience and for your commitment to your customers, employees and to public safety. Support will continue to come from our administration, and we will continue to work with our federal partners to get the new resources approved by Congress here to Massachusetts and to the people and enterprises that need it most.”

Small businesses are eligible for grants of up to $75,000 or three months of expenses. Eligible businesses include: restaurants, bars and caterers; indoor recreation and entertainment establishments; gyms and fitness centers; event-support professionals, such as photographers and videographers; personal services; and retailers.

The grants can be used for to cover the cost of wages and other employee benefits, space-related costs like rent and utilities, and debt-service obligations.