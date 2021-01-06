COVID Cases Reported At Two Quincy Restaurants

By SCOTT JACKSON

Coronavirus cases have been reported at a pair of Quincy restaurants, city officials said Wednesday.

The two establishments are The Irish Pub in North Quincy and Cronin’s Publick House in Quincy Point.

Anyone who was at The Irish Pub for more than 15 minutes between 6 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, 6 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 2, and noon and 6 p.m. are advised to contact their medical provider or seek a COVID-19 test.

Anyone who was at Cronin’s Publick House for more than 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 27, 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 are likewise advised to contact their medical provider or seek a COVID-19 test.