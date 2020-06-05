COVID-Safe Demonstrations In Quincy This Weekend

Everyone in Quincy is welcome to make some noise to honor the lives of George Floyd and others by making noise for Black Lives Matter this weekend.

Participants are asked to ring a bell, sound their horn, blow a whistle, bang a pan or otherwise make noise for three minutes starting at noon on Saturday, June 6 and again at noon on Sunday, June 7.

Participants are asked to do so safely from their car, balcony, steps, doorway, yard or even their boat.

This weekend demonstrations were organized by Quincy resident Lynne Mason, who said she wanted to attend recent rallies in Quincy Center and Boston, but didn’t feel safe doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic given her age.

“I wanted an alternative way to show my support to the black community to all of us,” she said. “When meditating this idea about making a noise for three minutes came to me.”