Craig S. Bowlen of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, and Holbrook passed away unexpectedly at home, Dec. 7, 2022.

He was born Feb. 25, 1970 in Quincy, Ma. Where he was raised and spent most of his life. He was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School.

A “favorite” son of Sandra A. (Jordan) Bowlen and the late John F. Bowlen, loving brother of Michael and his wife Maggie, Paula, Brenda Chiu and her husband Bun, Philip, and his late brother William (Billy).

Devoted husband of Heidi Bowlen (Yorston). Loving father of Amy Matranga, Emalie Bowlen and the Late Brittany Bowlen.

Cherished Papa of Caleb, Gabriel, Brayden and his newly born granddaughter Erin. Craig was excitedly anticipating Erin’s birth before he passed.

Craig loved spending time with his family and friends. He was passionate about American muscle cars, attending car shows and car races with his family, and fishing.

He also leaves behind Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, a Sister In-law, Brother In-law and friends who will miss him dearly.

Craig worked in the HVAC field. He formerly worked for Victory, and Sila before he proudly created his own successful HVAC company named Atmosphere Air.

His proudest accomplishments were being a father and papa.

Craig will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, kindness, and his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed, which was very appreciated.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a future date.

