Crane To Unveil New Library Of Things Wednesday

The staff and leadership of the Thomas Crane Public Library will unveil the library’s new Library of Things Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the main library, 40 Washington St, Quincy.

The public is invited to attend. The event is free and no registration is required. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Thomas Crane Public Library’s Library of Things is a circulating collection of non-traditional materials, that provides community members with the opportunity to learn and grow by doing, seeing and making.

Items available at the Library of Things are categorized into six main groups including cooking, health and recreation, electronics, hobbies, music and tools.

Anyone with an OCLN library card, in good standing, can check out items from the Library of Things. A borrowing agreement must be signed at check-out. Items should be cleaned and placed back into respective containers upon return.

An official webpage will be made available for community members to stay updated on the library’s latest additions. Catalog computer stations, located on the circulation floor of the main library, will also be available for patrons to browse the Library of Things.

The Thomas Crane Public Library’s Library of Things was created with the goal of fostering the circular economy and reducing excessive consumption and accumulation of objects. The new Library of Things aims to reduce environmental impact while promoting community belonging and mutual learning.