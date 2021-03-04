Crash Victim Thanks Quincy Police Officers

(Editor’s note: The name of Quincy Police Officer John Leuchte was misspelled in the print version of this story that appears in the March 4th issue of The Quincy Sun. The corrected story appears below. The Sun regrets the error.)

By Tom Gorman

Jacqueline Massua of Quincy was walking in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Southern Artery on Christmas Eve when out of nowhere, an errant car struck a 65-year-old man, then careened into her. Massua was run over, dragged, and pinned underneath. Quincy Police Officers Asher Hughes and Kenneth Stanley happened to be nearby and witnessed the incident. They radioed for assistance and within moments, several officers arrived on the scene.

The 36-year-old Massua was trapped. Seeing no way to quickly free her, Officer John Leuchte quickly decided to lift the vehicle. With the help of eight of his comrades, they hoisted the car while Officer Krestina Habib, and a civilian, who happened to be District Court Judge Robert Harnais, pulled her out.

Nearly recovered from her injuries that included broken ribs, a burn on her foot, and a road rash, Massua stopped by Quincy Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to personally thank the officers she credits with saving her life.

“I just wanted to come here today to thank you guys for what you did for me,” an emotional Massua told the officers standing before her as her mother, sister, and cousin, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, looked on.

“I truly believe that if you guys weren’t there that day, I might not be standing here today,” she continued. “So, I wanted to say thank you for all you do day in and day out, but, you know, especially for being there for me on the 24th of December. And honestly you guys saved my life, and I could never thank you enough for that. And I appreciate you guys.”

Massua recalled the accident, saying she was conscious the whole time and how the officers comforted her.

“While I was stuck under the vehicle, a woman prayed for me,” she said, fighting back tears. “I remember the officers telling me I was going to be okay. I was nervous. The car was on me and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I honestly didn’t know if I was going to make it and thankfully these officers were able to lift the car off and get me out.”

After Massua was stabilized by firefighters and paramedics, she was taken to the hospital along with the other victim and the driver of the vehicle.

Since her release from the hospital, Massua said it was her mission to thank the officers who helped her.

“I wanted to come here from the day I got out of the hospital to thank them for what they did,” she said.

Massua said it has been a “tough couple months” dealing with her injuries, but is recovering.

DeMaria recognized the officers’ actions. With the help of his cousin, he presented citations of appreciation to them for their “selflessness, bravery and unwavering courageousness.”

“You’re a valuable resource in the community,” he told the officers. “To be on hand and able to lift the vehicle off a person who was run over and to save her life…They were able and willing and worked to save her life in seconds.”

DeMaria went on to extend his appreciation to Mayor Thomas Koch for having the vision of funding the police department to have proper staffing. DeMaria said people never know when they may need the help of police.

“When we are in pain, or we are suffering, or we are afraid, we need police officers,” he said. “These are the men and women you need to make sure you stay safe.”

DeMaria noted that Massua is a Suffolk University graduate and a criminologist for the Boston Police Department. Her late grandfather was a retired Everett police officer.

“Jackie is a strong girl,” he said of his cousin. “She never thought she would need a police officer…”

Those honored were Detective Charles Landry, Officers Michael Dougan, Kenneth Stanley, John Leuchte, Elizabeth Le, Asher Hughes, Stephen Brown, Krestina Habib, and Matthew Benvie, and Judge Robert Harnais.

Dougan said he and his fellow officers are thankful for the outcome of Massua’s accident.

“It’s good to see that she’s recovered now,” he said. “It’s another day for us. We’re glad to see that she’s up and walking.”

Police Chief Paul Keenan praised his officers.

“Today we are here to pay tribute to our survivor, her family, and our officers who did a heroic thing that day,” he said. “Police officers do heroic things day in and day out throughout the country and it’s not often they get recognized. So, it’s nice they are recognized today for their lifesaving efforts.”